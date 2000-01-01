FROM EIR DAILY ALERT DNI’s Threat Assessment Takes on Drug Crisis Feb. 14, 2018 (EIRNS)—The National Threat Assessment released Tuesday by Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats includes the following stark statistics on “Premature Deaths” in the United States between 2000-2016: According to a graph in the unclassified “Worldwide Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community” published yesterday, four non-disease causes of premature death between 2000 and 2016 showed: Drug poisoning skyrocketed from 15,000 deaths in 2000 to 63,000 deaths in 2016

Suicides from 30,000 in 2000 to 45,000 in 2016;

Motor vehicle deaths was 42,000 in 2000 and dropped some to 40,000 in 2016;

Homicides remained roughly the same at 14,000 from 2000 to 2016. The Assessment reports that “Americans in 2016 died in record numbers from drug overdoses, 21% more than in 2015,” and that “U.S. mortality from potent synthetic opioids doubled in 2016, and synthetic opioids have become a key cause of U.S. drug deaths”—a measure of the unfolding dark age, which must be reversed.