DNI’s Threat Assessment Takes on Drug Crisis
Feb. 14, 2018 (EIRNS)—The National Threat Assessment released Tuesday by Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats includes the following stark statistics on “Premature Deaths” in the United States between 2000-2016:
According to a graph in the unclassified “Worldwide Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community” published yesterday, four non-disease causes of premature death between 2000 and 2016 showed:
The Assessment reports that “Americans in 2016 died in record numbers from drug overdoses, 21% more than in 2015,” and that “U.S. mortality from potent synthetic opioids doubled in 2016, and synthetic opioids have become a key cause of U.S. drug deaths”—a measure of the unfolding dark age, which must be reversed.