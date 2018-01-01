|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
You Choose: Western Imperium ‘Liberal Democracy’ or Democracy as China Is Developing It
Feb. 13, 2018 (EIRNS)—In her Feb. 8 weekly webcast, Schiller Institute founder Helga Zepp-LaRouche called for a healthy, democratic and international debate on the two respective merits of the two principal systems contending today, the British Empire or the Chinese. EIR recommends reading the biting op-ed column published in Global Times on Feb. 11 on “Democracy: A Western Tool for Domination,” as a useful contribution to this much-needed debate.
Author Thomas Hon Wing Polin opens:
Hon describes “democracy’s” targetting of nations, explaining “If things go smoothly, regime change occurs. Otherwise, a nice color revolution is brewing.” So,
Western-style liberal democracy is only one form of democracy, and it “is at bottom an oligarchy that serves the interests of a tiny minority at the expense of the vast majority,” Hon points out.
Nor are democratic ideas exclusively Western, he states. In the 4th century B.C., China’s
“Mencius was advocating the people’s right to remove their leaders if the latter weren’t doing their jobs properly. The notion, advanced by Confucianism’s premier philosopher after Confucius himself, was radical. It later developed into the Mandate of Heaven—the core concept of traditional Chinese governance....
Hon readily acknowledges. “But in the fundamental sense of putting the people’s interests first, China is already more democratic than the West.”