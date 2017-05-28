FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Nunes To Investigate Ex-CIA Chief Brennan for Perjury, in ‘Phase Three’ of Revelations Feb. 12, 2018 (EIRNS)—Paul Sperry, a Washington-based investigative journalist and Hoover Institution media fellow, who has broken a number of national stories on the war on terrorism, reports today in RealClearInvestigations that House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA) plans to investigate the role that former CIA Director John Brennan and other Obama intelligence officials played in promoting the unverified “Steele dossier” on President Trump, including whether Brennan perjured himself in public testimony about it. In his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on May 28, 2017, Brennan emphatically denied that the Steele dossier was a factor in the intelligence community’s publicly released conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election “to help Trump’s chances of victory.” Sperry reports that Brennan also swore that he did not know who had commissioned the anti-Trump research document, even though senior national security and counterintelligence officials at the Justice Department (DOJ) knew in 2016 that the Hillary Clinton campaign had funded the dossier. On Feb. 2, Representative Nunes released a declassified memo exposing surveillance “abuses” by the FBI and Obama DOJ in their investigation of alleged Trump ties to Russia, and their heavy reliance on intelligence from an opposition memo funded by Clinton allies—a material fact they concealed from Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court judges in four separate applications, Sperry writes. Sperry further reports that Nunes plans to release a separate report soon, detailing the Obama State Department’s role in creating and disseminating the dossier, and that the report will identify Obama-appointed diplomats who worked with partisan operatives close to Hillary Clinton to help British ex-spy Christopher Steele compile the dossier. The aide, who spoke only on condition of remaining anonymous, said Nunes will focus on Brennan as well as Leon Panetta, Obama’s first CIA director, and former Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, National Security Advisor Susan Rice, and UN Ambassador Samantha Power, previously a National Security Advisor. The article also identifies former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who in a letter berated then-FBI director Comey for sitting on evidence about Trump’s coordination with the Russian government, Sperry reported.