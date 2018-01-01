|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
China’s Undeniable Success Throws Free Market Ideologues Into Crisis
Feb. 12, 2018 (EIRNS)—In the Jan. 29 issue of Bloomberg Businessweek magazine, an article entitled “What if China Really Is Exempt from the Laws of Economics?” very aptly captures the consternation/constipation imposed on the intellectually impoverished proponents of standard academic economics by the astounding development of China. Author Michael Schulman gets far more points for candor than he does for historic insight. He seems totally oblivious to the simple fact that the U.S. industrial base was built entirely by economic dirigism, never mentioning Alexander Hamilton. He also devotes zero attention to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
However, what he does say would be hilarious, if the consequences of his outlook were not so dire: “But recently, my faith in the corpus of collective wisdom has been shattered. By China.” He elaborates:
Schulman bemoans the fact that the role of the CPC in the Chinese economy is more central than ever, but, even worse (for his ilk), that no disaster, but only sustained real growth has resulted from that top-down intervention. He inserts some politically-correct caveats and qualifiers to the effect that maybe some catastrophe is lurking off stage, but pretty much admits that he can’t discern it.