FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Beijing Plans More Reconstruction Aid for Syria
Feb. 12, 2018 (EIRNS)—Chinese Ambassador to Syria Qi Qianjin told Xinhua that China plans to get more reconstruction aid for Syria.
the ambassador said Feb. 11.
Qi Qianjin was visiting the emergency department at Muwasat University Hospital in Damascus, which benefitted from Chinese aid. Esam Ameen, the head of the Muwasat University Hospital, thanked China for the help “on the practical level.”
In a Sputnik interview, the Syrian Minister of Transport said that, after fixing the Syrian transport network, the construction of a railway line to China might be possible.