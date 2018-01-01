FROM EIR DAILY ALERT

Beijing Plans More Reconstruction Aid for Syria

Feb. 12, 2018 (EIRNS)—Chinese Ambassador to Syria Qi Qianjin told Xinhua that China plans to get more reconstruction aid for Syria.

“I think it’s about time to focus all efforts on the development and reconstruction of Syria, and I think China will play a bigger role in this process by providing more aid to the Syrian people and the Syrian government,”

the ambassador said Feb. 11.

Qi Qianjin was visiting the emergency department at Muwasat University Hospital in Damascus, which benefitted from Chinese aid. Esam Ameen, the head of the Muwasat University Hospital, thanked China for the help “on the practical level.”