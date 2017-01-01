FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Xi Jinping’s Report to the 19th CPC National Congress Has Been Translated into Ten Languages Feb. 11, 2018 (EIRNS)—In an effort to make widely available the Chinese President’s historic presentation at last year’s 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the government has announced its publication in 10 foreign languages. The book, published by the Foreign Languages Press, is now available in English, French, Spanish, German, Japanese, Russian, Arabic, Portuguese, Vietnamese, and Lao, Xinhua reported. Delivered on Oct. 18, 2017, the 66-page report was entitled “Secure a Decisive Victory in Building a Moderately Prosperous Society in All Respects and Strive for the Great Success of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.” This is the document that, because of its importance, Schiller Institute President Helga Zepp-LaRouche read extensively from in her Feb. 10 Introduction to the LaRouche PAC class series on “What Is the New Paradigm?” It is also the document which Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recommended that participants in the Jan. 23 China-CELAC Economic and Trade Cooperation and Business Forum study: “The Report of the 19th Party Congress [by Xi Jinping] is not just a guide to action for the CPC. It is also the most authoritative textbook to get to know and get closer to China. Read through it and you will find it inspirational while also having a lot of fun.”