FROM EIR DAILY ALERT China Puts Its Money Where Its Mouth Is on Funding of Basic Science Feb. 11, 2018 (EIRNS)—China’s Ministry of Science and Technology announced Feb. 11 that the government’s financial support for research and development in basic sciences doubled over the last five years, from about $6.5 billion in 2011 to $13 billion in 2016. A spokesman for the Ministry stated that the percentage funding for basic R&D “has reached the level of developed countries.” State funding accounts for most of the investment in basic science, as “financial input from businesses and other forces of the society remains low.” In reporting on the announcement, Xinhua noted that the emphasis on basic science is national policy: “The State Council recently released guidelines on strengthening research in basic science to lay out basic principles and major arrangements.”