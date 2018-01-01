FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi Meets with President Trump Feb. 10, 2018 (EIRNS)—Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi met today with U.S. President Donald Trump and with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law who is a close advisor to the President. Councillor Yang also had a meeting with National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Conveying to the President the sincere regards of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Yang said the two nations should manage and control their disputes and sensitive issues properly, and implement the consensus reached by Trump and Xi during their meeting last November in Beijing. The two Presidents had agreed during their Beijing meeting that China and the United States have wide-ranging common interests and significant responsibilities in securing world peace, prosperity and stability, Yang said. Trump conveyed his sincere regards to Xi, saying U.S.-China relations are very important, and Washington is willing to strengthen cooperation with Beijing to further promote bilateral ties. Describing his state visit last November to China was a huge success, Trump said that, “I agree that both sides should fully implement the consensus and achievements I reached at the meeting with President Xi.” He also said that the United States is willing to strengthen cooperation with China and push for more positive progress in bilateral relations. Yang also urged the two sides to increase cooperation in dealing with the North Korean nuclear issue.