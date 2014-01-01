FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Book on China’s New Silk Road in Germany Quotes EIR and Schiller Institute Research Feb. 8, 2018 (EIRNS)—A book on China’s New Silk Road: Cooperation Instead of Isolation—Role Change in World Trade (Chinas neue Seidenstraße: Kooperation statt Isolation—Der Rollentausch im Welthandel) that came out in Germany in December extensively quotes EIR as precursor and authority on the New Silk Road policy. The authors’ intention was to positively influence the debate in Germany over China. This is all the more remarkable, as the book is published by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung which is rabidly anti-China. The book quotes from EIR Special Reports in three places. It describes the idea of “development corridors” from the November 2014 EIR report in which “the New Silk Road is described as part of a World Land-Bridge. The comprehensive report is entitled ‘The New Silk Road Becomes the World Land-Bridge’ and sees this type of development model as basis for a peaceful future for humanity.” Further on: “The already-mentioned EIR report on the New Silk Road lists ... a whole series of large international enterprises, which could be part of a ‘World Land-Bridge’ among the continents” (it lists 15 projects, from the Bering Strait Tunnel to the Italy-Tunisia connection). “Furthermore, eleven international corridors are listed in the EIR Special Report; they mainly have to do with major rail connections, such as the Trans-Siberian Railway, whose construction goes back to the 1891-1916 period and consists of the 9,289 km-long first trans-continental connection from Moscow to Vladivostok. “It is known that exactly such development corridors along railways and highways have proven to be effective and largely contribute to prosperity of a nation. The phenomenon traces back to the historical trade routes through the millennia, as the old Silk Road demonstrates. Thence also comes the modern term for China’s ‘Marco Polo Strategy’ to develop new routes with just the mentioned positive effects for the neighboring regions in at least 100 km wide corridors along the main routes. It is remarkable that there is only one documentation in German on ‘Germany’s Potential Role in Developing the World Land-Bridge.’ It is out of an international conference of the Schiller Institute in Essen, Oct. 21, 2016.”