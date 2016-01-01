FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Vaccines Could Prevent 36 Million Deaths and Save 24 Million from Falling into Poverty Feb. 6, 2018 (EIRNS)—A study conducted by Harvard University and published in Health Affairs reports that vaccines could spare the lives of millions of people who are unnecessarily lost, as well as save them and their families from sudden health care expenses that push some 150 million people into poverty each year through “medical impoverishment.” The study, reported in Xinhua, assesses the impact that vaccines would have for 10 diseases in 41 developing countries. The most dramatic is measles, where the vaccine could prevent 22 million deaths of the 36 million total. Others that would see a dramatic decline include hepatitis B and meningitis. The study concludes that vaccines would have the greatest impact on reducing poverty that is caused by hepatitis B, helping an estimated 14 million people avert poverty. A 2016 Johns Hopkins study, also co-authored by GAVI/Vaccine Alliance, and published in Health Affairs, found that for every dollar spent on immunization, $16 were saved in health care costs, and lost wages and productivity. The return on investment was $44 for every dollar spent, when all factors are considered. “We now need to redouble our efforts to ensure every child, no matter where they’re born, has access to lifesaving vaccines,” said CEO Dr. Seth Berkley, from GAVI/Vaccine Alliance.