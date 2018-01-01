|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Tillerson, Pence: Meeting with North Koreans Is Not Ruled Out
Feb. 6, 2018 (EIRNS)—Secretary of State Rex Tillerson refused to rule out yesterday that there could be a meeting between U.S. officials and the North Korean political leaders who are planning to attend the Winter Olympics in South Korea this week.
Kylie Atwood of CBS News asked Tillerson, who was visiting in in Lima, Peru:
Tillerson replied:
Atwood interjected: “So it’s not a No. It’s, ‘We’ll see? It’s possible.’” Tillerson repeated: “Yeah, we’ll just have to—we’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”
Vice President Mike Pence is heading the U.S. government team to the Olympics in PyeongChang, while North Korea’s official head of state, Kim Yong-nam, is leading the North Korean delegation.
Today, before leaving for Asia, Pence stopped at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, where he answered questions from the press. Asked about any interactions with the North Korean delegation at the Olympics, Pence said: