FROM EIR DAILY ALERT London’s Office Threatens To Shut Down Steele Deposition To ‘Protect Official Secrets’ Feb. 6, 2018 (EIRNS)—The British Foreign Office sent a lawyer to London’s High Court Monday, where the lawyer for “former” MI6 agent Christopher Steele, Gavin Millar, was arguing to reverse the Court’s decision in November that Steele must submit to a deposition in the cases brought against him and BuzzFeed by the Russian Aleksej Gubarev. Gubarev was accused in Steele’s dossier of hacking the Democrats, supposedly on behalf of the Kremlin. Millar argued that the deposition would potentially “require the disclosure of sensitive intelligence information which would endanger U.K. national security interests and personnel.” But it is not just Steele’s lawyer. The British Foreign Office is clearly not taking any chances that the entire British coup attempt—to regain its lost colony across the sea—would be jeopardized by such an exposure of Steele’s role. Reuters reports today: “Millar said a lawyer for Britain’s Foreign Office, which supervises Britain’s foreign intelligence agency where Steele worked until 2009, was attending Monday’s hearing in case the government felt it necessary to request any testimony by Steele was limited to protect official secrets. However, the government lawyer said he was not going to raise any specific concerns at this stage of the hearing.” Last November a U.K. court ruled that Steele must submit to a deposition. Millar told the High Court Monday that “the case was almost unique” due to the huge impact that Steele’s dossier had had on U.S. politics, Reuters reports. He said the deposition would be a “mini public inquiry” and an “opportunistic fishing expedition” which could put Steele’s sources at increased risk. “It’s extremely worrying for someone in Mr. Steele’s position.” Steele’s filing argues that, “The Order is likely to require Mr. Steele to answer questions in circumstances where his answers would ... require the disclosure of sensitive intelligence information which would endanger U.K. national security interests and personnel.” Gubarev’s lawyers have already agreed to limit the questions to Steele’s background and the 13 lines in the dossier which related to their client, “three very discreet topics.” It is not clear when a decision will be made, but it is certain the Queen and her minions are watching closely and are ready to strike.