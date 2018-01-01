FROM EIR DAILY ALERT FBI Joins CNN, CIA Joins NBC—So Who Has ‘State Media’? Feb. 6, 2018 (EIRNS)—After Obama’s CIA chief John Brennan took a job as an NBC analyst this past weekend, the FBI’s former assistant to James Comey, Josh Campbell, issued a flashy resignation letter in the form of an op-ed in the New York Times on Feb. 2, then immediately announced he’d been hired as an analyst at CNN. The “revolving door” has taken on new meaning. Glenn Greenwald, who released the Snowden documents, tweeted: “Isn’t it a little strange to constantly rail about ‘state TV’ when it comes to RT & Fox and then hire CIA Directors & General as your ‘news analysts’?” Josh Campbell, a “former supervisory special agent with the FBI who served as a counterterrorism investigator and special assistant to the bureau’s director,” as the Times identifies him, in the op-ed, “Why I Am Leaving the FBI,” whines that he is “leaving an organization I love. Why? So I can join the growing chorus of people who believe that the relentless attacks on the Bureau undermine not just America’s premier law enforcement agency but also the nation’s security.” No hiding anything—he wants to join the “chorus” of treason against the President. And what better place to do it than at CNN and the New York Times? Campbell writes that the Bureau is threatened by “Scorched-earth attacks from politicians with partisan goals, raising corrosive doubts about the integrity of the FBI that could last for generations.” Ironically, he claims that the Bureau can be trusted because it is “subject to a robust system of checks and balances, including its internal affairs division, the Department of Justice inspector general, congressional committees and the courts. These watchdogs ensure that personal opinions regarding politics, causes and candidates do not affect investigations.” And yet he is resigning precisely because of that oversight, from the Congress doing its job for a change, and catching the FBI in serious crimes. As for the Nunes memo about the FISA applications, Campbell says it could not be true, since “every statement of fact included in an affidavit for foreign intelligence collection must withstand the scrutiny of at least 10 people in the Department of Justice hierarchy before it is reviewed by an independent court.” I.e., trust us. Not surprisingly, James Comey immediately tweeted his support for Campbell’s threat to join the witchhunt: “Special Agent Josh Campbell will be missed at the FBI, but his voice is an important addition to the national conversation.” The Daily Caller makes the case that Campbell was already essentially working for CNN, even if they were not paying him at the time, by serving as one of their illegal leakers at the Bureau. They write that “Campbell’s decision to defend the FBI and all-but-attack President Donald Trump directly on a cable news network does not seem consistent with an individual who is worried about the politicization of the nation’s institutions.” RT observed the fact that it was Brennan who lied to NBC News anchor Andrea Mitchell about the CIA spying on the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation into the agency’s use of torture, which, they say, “was apparently no deterrent to his appointment” by NBC.