|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
FBI Joins CNN, CIA Joins NBC—So Who Has ‘State Media’?
Feb. 6, 2018 (EIRNS)—After Obama’s CIA chief John Brennan took a job as an NBC analyst this past weekend, the FBI’s former assistant to James Comey, Josh Campbell, issued a flashy resignation letter in the form of an op-ed in the New York Times on Feb. 2, then immediately announced he’d been hired as an analyst at CNN. The “revolving door” has taken on new meaning.
Glenn Greenwald, who released the Snowden documents, tweeted: “Isn’t it a little strange to constantly rail about ‘state TV’ when it comes to RT & Fox and then hire CIA Directors & General as your ‘news analysts’?”
Josh Campbell, a “former supervisory special agent with the FBI who served as a counterterrorism investigator and special assistant to the bureau’s director,” as the Times identifies him, in the op-ed, “Why I Am Leaving the FBI,” whines that he is
No hiding anything—he wants to join the “chorus” of treason against the President. And what better place to do it than at CNN and the New York Times?
Campbell writes that the Bureau is threatened by “Scorched-earth attacks from politicians with partisan goals, raising corrosive doubts about the integrity of the FBI that could last for generations.” Ironically, he claims that the Bureau can be trusted because it is
And yet he is resigning precisely because of that oversight, from the Congress doing its job for a change, and catching the FBI in serious crimes.
As for the Nunes memo about the FISA applications, Campbell says it could not be true, since
I.e., trust us.
Not surprisingly, James Comey immediately tweeted his support for Campbell’s threat to join the witchhunt: “Special Agent Josh Campbell will be missed at the FBI, but his voice is an important addition to the national conversation.”
The Daily Caller makes the case that Campbell was already essentially working for CNN, even if they were not paying him at the time, by serving as one of their illegal leakers at the Bureau. They write that
RT observed the fact that it was Brennan who lied to NBC News anchor Andrea Mitchell about the CIA spying on the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation into the agency’s use of torture, which, they say, “was apparently no deterrent to his appointment” by NBC.