UN’s Guterres Wants Next U.S.-Russian Steps in Disarmament; Russia Urges BMD Talks
Feb. 6, 2018 (EIRNS)—In the aftermath of the statements from both Washington and Moscow that the two signers to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty have met the levels of nuclear warheads and launchers specified in the treaty, UN Secretary General António Guterres requested the United States and Russia to take the next steps towards further disarmament.
Also, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said yesterday that now is the time for the U.S. and Russia to resume dialogue on ballistic missile defense (BMD).
