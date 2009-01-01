|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
‘Snow Is Black’ Effect: Democratic Support for Bush, FBI and CIA Soaring
Feb. 5, 2018 (EIRNS)—“Support among rank-and-file Democrats for the FBI and CIA has grown since the transition from Obama to Trump,” McClatchy News took note today, citing a Gallup poll taken in mid-December, which
the McClatchy report said.
But there’s more: Democrats are now favorable not just to the FBI, but to George W. Bush, too, Irish journalist Danielle Ryan wrote in shock in a RT column on Feb. 3, citing a Huffington Post poll from Jan. 26-27 that showed three times as many Dems (30%) as Republicans (10%) had “a great deal” of trust in FBI. But on Jan. 23, CNN had released a poll which found that a majority of Democrats have a “favorable view of George W. Bush.” Whereas Bush, Jr.’s favorable rating among Democrats was only 11% in February 2009, the poll found it now to be a majority 54%.
All because the Dick Cheney President has criticized Donald Trump, a testimony to how partisan politics can drive you mad.
As Ryan put it,