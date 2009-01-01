FROM EIR DAILY ALERT ‘Snow Is Black’ Effect: Democratic Support for Bush, FBI and CIA Soaring Feb. 5, 2018 (EIRNS)—“Support among rank-and-file Democrats for the FBI and CIA has grown since the transition from Obama to Trump,” McClatchy News took note today, citing a Gallup poll taken in mid-December, which “showed 69% of them thought the FBI was doing a ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ job in 2017, a nine-point jump from 2014. Approval of the CIA ... jumped 10 points to 60%,” the McClatchy report said. But there’s more: Democrats are now favorable not just to the FBI, but to George W. Bush, too, Irish journalist Danielle Ryan wrote in shock in a RT column on Feb. 3, citing a Huffington Post poll from Jan. 26-27 that showed three times as many Dems (30%) as Republicans (10%) had “a great deal” of trust in FBI. But on Jan. 23, CNN had released a poll which found that a majority of Democrats have a “favorable view of George W. Bush.” Whereas Bush, Jr.’s favorable rating among Democrats was only 11% in February 2009, the poll found it now to be a majority 54%. All because the Dick Cheney President has criticized Donald Trump, a testimony to how partisan politics can drive you mad. As Ryan put it, “The man who illegally launched the catastrophic Iraq War, and signed the Patriot Act—stripping Americans of their privacy in the name of fighting terrorism—is enjoying the rehabilitation of his image in the eyes of the party that so vehemently opposed him all those years he was in office.... When it comes to Bush, it isn’t just his military misadventures and war crimes Democrats seem to have forgotten either. What about his inefficient and arguably racist response to Hurricane Katrina? Or the CIA’s horrendous torture regime overseen by his administration?”