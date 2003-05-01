FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Robert Mueller’s Mudd Threatens President on Air, Again Feb. 5, 2018 (EIRNS)—In a CNN outburst over the Feb. 3-4 weekend after the Nunes memo had been released, former CIA and FBI officer Phil “Rumpelstiltskin” Mudd spat out angrily that the FBI people “are ticked.... They’ll be saying of Trump, ‘You’ve been around for 13 months. We’ve been around since 1908. I know how this game is going to be played. We’re going to win.’ ” This is the same Mudd who infamously declared on Jake Tapper’s CNN show last August, speaking of President Donald Trump, that “this government is going to kill this guy.” All this, from the man who managed Iraq analysis at the CIA in the lead-up to war (1999 to 2001); was detailed from the CIA to serve as Director for Gulf Affairs on the National Security Council for the Bush-Cheney White House in early 2001; was deployed for “a short assignment as the CIA member of the small diplomatic team that helped piece together a new government for Afghanistan”; and then returned to the CIA’s National Counterterrorism Center, where he was deputy director of that center from 2003-05. In 2005, then FBI Director Robert Mueller brought Mudd in to be Deputy Director of the FBI’s new National Security Division, tasked, PBS Frontline wrote, in introducing its October 2006 interview with Mudd, with “transforming the FBI into a domestic intelligence agency, more like Britain’s MI5.” Barbara Boyd’s “Amoral Assassin” Mueller dossier reports that “FBI agents referred to the Mudd-Mueller surveillance and entrapment tools” used against U.S. communities as “battlefield management.”