FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Ischinger: Congress Has Tied Trump’s Hands To Stop U.S.-Russian Relations from Improving
Feb. 3, 2018 (EIRNS)—Wolfgang Ischinger, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference, charged that the U.S. Congress has done everything it could to prevent President Donald Trump from being able to improve relations with Russia. Ischinger’s statement comes ahead of the 54th Session of the Munich Security Conference, formerly known as the Wehrkunde, which takes place on Feb. 16-18. The American side will be represented by Defense Secretary Mattis, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, and Sen. John McCain, among others.
Ischinger told TASS that the atmosphere between Washington and Moscow could not get “any worse.” “I assess the current state of affairs as dangerous, deeply regrettable and in dire need of improvement,” he said.
He continued that “the current situation is the most dangerous since the collapse of the U.S.S.R.”
He then said it is very hard for the White House to come up with any initiative on the issue, because “the U.S. Congress has tied the President’s hands.”
