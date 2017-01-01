FROM EIR DAILY ALERT U.S. Has No Doubt that Russia Is Honoring Its New START Obligations Feb. 2, 2018 (EIRNS)—In response to a media question at her press briefing yesterday, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert confirmed that U.S. administration has no doubt that Russia will honor its commitments under the bilateral Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) by Feb. 5. “The United States has met the central limits of the New START Treaty in August 2017. We assess at this time that Russia has also progressed toward meeting those limits. We have no reason to believe that the Russian government will not meet those limits as well,” she said. “Moscow has repeatedly stated its intention to meet those limits on time, and we have no reason to believe that that won’t be the case,” she said. The treaty sets Feb. 5 as the deadline.