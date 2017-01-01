|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
U.S. Has No Doubt that Russia Is Honoring Its New START Obligations
Feb. 2, 2018 (EIRNS)—In response to a media question at her press briefing yesterday, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert confirmed that U.S. administration has no doubt that Russia will honor its commitments under the bilateral Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) by Feb. 5.
she said. “Moscow has repeatedly stated its intention to meet those limits on time, and we have no reason to believe that that won’t be the case,” she said. The treaty sets Feb. 5 as the deadline.