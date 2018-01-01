FROM EIR DAILY ALERT

Chatham House Insists U.S.-Russia Relationship Grow Worse in 2018

Feb. 2, 2018 (EIRNS)—Her Royal Majesty’s Royal Institute of International Affairs has again instructed her American lackeys to ensure no friendly, productive U.S.-Russian relationship be allowed to develop.

The RIIA, dubbed Chatham House, posted an “expert opinion” on Jan. 25 by one of their minions to this effect. Author Mathieu Boulegue dismissed President Trump’s “personal deference to Vladimir Putin” as (luckily) not reflecting

“the broader picture of tense U.S.-Russia relations. The political and military establishment in Washington sees Russia as a threat, as outlined in the recently published National Security Strategy (NSS) and National Defense Strategy (NDS),”

Boulegue wrote.

His argument runs that Russia is getting confident, and pushing “brinksmanship” which could lead to war, and so “escalation management” is now paramount for United States and NATO. “n this environment, the scope for improving the U.S.-Russia relationship or finding mutual interest appears limited.

“For now, Washington is raising the cost of Russia’s actions through sanctions and quick-fix policies, such as providing lethal weapons to Ukraine.”

But,

“this is not enough. Washington needs to devise a strategy for U.S.-Russia relations that effectively manages the threat posed by the Kremlin,”

he wrote, to then instruct: