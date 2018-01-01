FROM EIR DAILY ALERT The Gadarene Faction Is Not Long for This World Feb. 1, 2018 (EIRNS)—The whole British Empire gang in the United States is shrieking and howling so piteously against the release of California Rep. Devin Nunes’s House Intelligence Committee four-page memo, that they have already ensured that a large part of the English-speaking population of the entire world, will avidly read and reread that memo the first moment it becomes available, which could be tomorrow. Washington Post “conservative” columnist Jennifer Rubin launched her column this morning by breathlessly informing her readers that “Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is endangering our country.” The Post had also reported that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray had gone to the White House on Jan. 29, for a last-gasp appeal against publishing it. But the next evening, right after his State of the Union address, President Trump told an inquiring Congressman that it would be published “100%.” Yesterday, the FBI released a rare public statement, which concluded that “we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.” Rep. Nunes answered, “Having stonewalled Congress’s demands for information for nearly a year, it’s no surprise to see the FBI and DOJ issue spurious objections to allowing the American people to see information related to surveillance abuses at these agencies. The FBI is intimately familiar with ‘material omissions’ with respect to their presentations to both Congress and the courts, and they are welcome to make public, to the greatest extent possible, all the information they have on these abuses. Regardless, it’s clear that top officials used unverified information in a court document to fuel a counter-intelligence investigation during an American political campaign. Once the truth gets out, we can begin taking steps to ensure our intelligence agencies and courts are never misused like this again.” Watermelon-headed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) claims that the memo was “secretly altered” by Republicans after the committee had voted along party lines to release it. But Nunes spokesman Jack Langer replied that, “In its increasingly strange attempt to thwart publication of the memo, the Committee Minority is now complaining about minor edits to the memo, including grammatical fixes and two edits requested by the FBI and by the Minority themselves.” The group of Anglophile extremists who have temporarily taken over the Democratic Party, are madly rushing to their own self-destruction worse than Hillary Clinton did in her self-doomed Presidential campaign. They are about to leave a policy vacuum which only LaRouche’s forces can and must fill.