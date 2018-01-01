FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Chief of Staff Kelly: Nunes Memo To Be Released ‘Pretty Quick’; FBI Whines over ‘Inaccuracies’ Jan. 31, 2018 (EIRNS)—In remarks today to Fox News Radio, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said that the classified four-page memo prepared by the House Intelligence Committee, will be "released here pretty quick, I think, and the whole world can see it." "This President wants everything out so the American people can make up their own minds, and if people need to be held accountable, so be it," said Kelly. He recalled that in the past, "where a President was in some kind of trouble, the President, the White House attempted to not release things. We’ve got our folks, the national security lawyers in the White House ... they’re slicing and dicing in it, looking at it, so that we know what it means and what it understands." Needless to say, the FBI is in something of a panic. This afternoon, the Bureau issued an official statement expressing its "grave concerns" about the memo, and the "material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy." The statement whines that the FBI was provided only "a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the [House Intelligence] Committee voted to release it." It also mightily protests that, of course, the FBI "takes seriously its obligations to the FISA Court and its compliance with procedures overseen by career professionals in the Department of Justice and the FBI," and insisting that it is committed to working with the "appropriate oversight entities to ensure the continuing integrity of the FISA process," that is, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. This morning, the Washington Post had put out a story, then picked up by the anti-Trump media, that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray had run to the White House on Jan. 29, specifically to urge Kelly not to release the memo, claiming it could jeopardize classified material and set a "dangerous precedent." In reality, it was a previously scheduled meeting set to discuss "other matters." The fake-news Post’s only sources for its report were people "who were briefed on the meeting."