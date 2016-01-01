|
Chinese Firm Begins Construction of Modern Nigerian Port To Enhance Its Global Trade
Jan. 31, 2018 (EIRNS)—
Global Construction Review (GCR) reported today.
The facility, located within the Lagos Free Trade Zone (LFTZ), is expected to be one of the most modern ports, supporting the burgeoning trade across Nigeria and the entire West African region as well as providing the connection to global shipping network, Nigeria’s Guardian newspaper wrote. The project is being promoted by Tolaram Group (Lead Sponsor), and the Nigerian Port Authority, with Lagos State Government as equity investors. Other schemes planned or under way in the region include Senegal’s Port de Futur, Côte d’Ivoire’s Abidjan, Ghana’s Tema, Cameroon’s Kribi and Nigeria’s Badagry. Togo’s Lomé was complete in 2016, GCR reported.
When completed, Lekki Port will be able to handle 2.7 million containers a year and will be surrounded by the LFTZ, which the Nigerian government hopes will attract foreign investment in factories to boost the country’s manufacturing sector.