FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Chinese Firm Begins Construction of Modern Nigerian Port To Enhance Its Global Trade Jan. 31, 2018 (EIRNS)— "China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) has begun work on Lekki Port, a $1.5 billion project to build a deep-water harbor to relieve pressure on Nigeria’s main port of Lagos. CHEC has started on the breakwater for the port, which is located on the southeastern outskirts of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. Once complete, the 16.5m-deep harbor and modern cranage will make Lekki one of the leading ports in Sub-Saharan Africa and a regional transshipment hub, said developer Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise (LPLE)," Global Construction Review (GCR) reported today. The facility, located within the Lagos Free Trade Zone (LFTZ), is expected to be one of the most modern ports, supporting the burgeoning trade across Nigeria and the entire West African region as well as providing the connection to global shipping network, Nigeria’s Guardian newspaper wrote. The project is being promoted by Tolaram Group (Lead Sponsor), and the Nigerian Port Authority, with Lagos State Government as equity investors. Other schemes planned or under way in the region include Senegal’s Port de Futur, Côte d’Ivoire’s Abidjan, Ghana’s Tema, Cameroon’s Kribi and Nigeria’s Badagry. Togo’s Lomé was complete in 2016, GCR reported. When completed, Lekki Port will be able to handle 2.7 million containers a year and will be surrounded by the LFTZ, which the Nigerian government hopes will attract foreign investment in factories to boost the country’s manufacturing sector.