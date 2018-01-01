FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Fired, Not Retired Jan. 30, 2018 (EIRNS)—Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe was effectively fired by FBI Director Christopher Wray, when he “retired” yesterday. McCabe’s firing came after Wray viewed Rep. Devin Nunes’s now-famous memo in which McCabe’s role in illegal activities against President Trump is apparently referenced, and after Wray was briefed on the preliminary findings of FBI Inspector General Michael Horowitz concerning his investigation of FBI handling of the Clinton email probe. Wray had insisted, prior to viewing the Nunes memo and prior to a briefing on the Inspector General’s preliminary findings, that he would not fire McCabe, but, instead, allow him to retire in March. It was the Horowitz investigation which unearthed the now-infamous text messages between former Clinton and Trump FBI case-agent Peter Strzok and his lover, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, which referred to an FBI “insurance policy” against Trump assuming the Presidency, an insurance policy discussed in a meeting in McCabe’s office. Likewise, McCabe did not recuse himself from the Clinton investigation despite the fact that his wife received a huge campaign contribution from Clinton money man and general sleazeball, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe. McCabe attended meetings at which McAuliffe recruited Jill McCabe as a candidate. These meetings occurred at a time when both McAuliffe and Clinton were under FBI investigation, and McCabe was the number-two man in the FBI. These are among the multiple grounds for dismissing McCabe, and it should be recalled that Senators Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham, both in the Judiciary Committee, intend that criminal charges must proceed against government leaders guilty of misdeeds in office. Former FBI Director James Comey, himself fired earlier for malfeasance, tweeted his support to McCabe yesterday, for having “stood tall over the last 8 months, when small people were trying to tear down” the FBI. Wray has appointed as acting Deputy Director in McCabe’s place, David Bowdich, a senior FBI official.