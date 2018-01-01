FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Paul Craig Roberts: Only Defeating ‘Russiagate’ Coup Will Save the Nation Jan. 29, 2018 (EIRNS)—Paul Craig Roberts, former aide to President Ronald Reagan, now a superior analyst of American affairs, wrote his Jan. 15 nationally syndicated column as a “wake-up call” to Americans to realize “The Russiagate Stakes Are Extreme” and that those behind it intend an illegal coup against President Trump, and they must be stopped. The “presstitutes,” who work for the British Empire, could “get away with” convincing enough Americans that Trump must have done something wrong, and that his removal is justified. If the intelligence agencies can pull off a coup in the United States, that is the end of all democracy, and all branches of government will become powerless under a dictatorship ruled by police agencies, he writes. Those Americans who say they don’t need the House Intelligence Committee’s report proving Russiagate is a coup conspiracy, because they don’t believe Russiagate anyway, miss the point, says Roberts. Those involved in this coup “must be identified, charged and prosecuted for their act of high treason.” Democracy does not ensure the ability of the people to hold government accountable if it is a police state, and that is the path the United States has been on for some time, he writes. Now, in defeating the coup against Trump, lies our opportunity to turn back on this path. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Court document that was used to spy on Trump and others, which has been declassified, released, and explained by former National Security Agency Technical Director William Binney, former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Joseph diGenova, and Roberts himself, contains FBI and Justice Department (DOJ) admissions that they spied and obtained warrants under false pretenses in violation of the law. Roberts informs Americans that the FISA court itself has admissions from the FBI and the DOJ that they improperly spied and obtained warrants from the court under false pretenses; i.e., they lied to the court to get warrants for illegal spying. Robert says, that anyone who says, like DOJ Congressional liaison Stephen Boyd, that “the DOJ is ‘unaware of any wrongdoing’ ” is lying. The DOJ has already confessed its wrongdoing to the FISA court, Roberts explains. When Adm. Mike Rogers, the former Director of the National Security Agency, discovered that the FBI and DOJ were hijacking the spy system for partisan political reasons, Rogers made it known that he would inform the FISA court. This caused the FBI and DOJ to rush into court ahead of him, and confess “mistakes” and promise to “tighten up” and avoid such in the future. Roberts says, “It is these ‘mistakes’ and corrections which the FISA document reveals.” Roberts concludes, “[T]the information already exists in the public domain that proves that Russiagate was a conspiracy organized for the purpose of bringing down the elected President of the United States.” He further says that Russia and China would see this coup as “America’s final transition into a police state.” They would give up on any utopian ideas of reaching a “an accommodation” with the United States.