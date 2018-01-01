FROM EIR DAILY ALERT McCabe ‘Removed’ from FBI Desk; House Intelligence Committee Votes on FISA Memo FLASH (Jan. 30, 2018): The House Intelligence Committee voted yesterday evening to begin the process of releasing the four-page classified memo on U.S. government surveillance abuses put together under the Committee’s Chair, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.). Democrats led by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) opposed the memo’s release unsuccessfully. FBI Director Christopher Wray went to the Capitol on Sunday to view it. Asked to point out inaccuracies or other issues, Wray said he would need “his people to take a look at it.” The next step is a five-day period of Presidential consideration of the release. Jan. 29, 2018 (EIRNS)—After being “urged” to resign, as CBS News put it, Andrew McCabe was no longer Deputy Director of the FBI as of Monday afternoon. Having been former Director James Comey’s “right-hand man” at FBI, McCabe has joined a small parade of close collaborators of the vainglorious Comey leaving under pressure. Several Congressional Committee chairmen, most notably Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley of Iowa, had been insisting that McCabe’s clear political bias, especially against the Trump Administration, made him unfit for a senior position at the FBI. Late Monday, observers of Congress were waiting for a scheduled business meeting of the House Intelligence Committee, to see if it would vote to start the declassification and release process for the memo on FBI/Justice Department anti-Trump activity written by Committee Chair Devin Nunes, along with supporting materials which are also currently secret. If released, the memo and documents may prove biased and illegal activity within the intelligence community seeking to force the President out of office. If that information is not declassified, however, this illegal activity could continue and intensify, aiming at what Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz first called “a coup” more than a month ago.