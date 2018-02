FROM EIR DAILY ALERT

U.S. Ambassador Huntsman in Moscow Times on Syria Cooperation

Jan. 29, 2018 (EIRNS)—U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman called for an improvement in U.S.-Russia relations in an op-ed in the English-language Moscow Times published Jan. 26. Huntsman was former U.S. Ambassador to China, and Governor of Utah.

Admitting the relationship is “at its lowest in recent memory,” Huntsman nonetheless focused on North Korea and particularly on Syria.