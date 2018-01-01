|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Pakistan Prime Minister Abbasi Views Belt and Road as More Than Just Infrastructure
Jan. 26, 2018 (EIRNS)—Pakistani Prime Minster Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, speaking at the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF) Jan. 24, praised the quality and scope of the Belt and Road Initiative, launched by China’s Xi Jinping.
He said half of humanity lives in the region of the Belt and Road, also known as New Silk Road. Further, he said, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has started to show results in Pakistan with a major increase in manufacturing and exports.
he said.