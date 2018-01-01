FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Pakistan Prime Minister Abbasi Views Belt and Road as More Than Just Infrastructure Jan. 26, 2018 (EIRNS)—Pakistani Prime Minster Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, speaking at the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF) Jan. 24, praised the quality and scope of the Belt and Road Initiative, launched by China’s Xi Jinping. "We strongly recognize the vision of China and President Xi Jinping.... We believe the Belt and Road Initiative is perfectly in sync with the WEF theme of creating ‘shared future in a fractured world.’ It is much more than just a partnership on infrastructure, and it will cause significant improvement in lives of people from different countries." He said half of humanity lives in the region of the Belt and Road, also known as New Silk Road. Further, he said, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has started to show results in Pakistan with a major increase in manufacturing and exports. "The key principles are financial stability and lessening of environmental impact and Pakistan being a more responsible global citizen," he said.