FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Grassley Reiterates Call for Justice Department To Start Criminal Investigation of Steele Jan. 24, 2018 (EIRNS)—Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is reiterating his demand earlier this month, that the Department of Justice should start a criminal investigation of Christopher Steele, the “ex”-British intelligence agent, a principal in the anti-Trump, FBI operations, reported today’s The Hill Early in January, Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sent a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray, asking for the probe to start, citing “significant” variance in things Steele has attested to in London and to U.S. authorities. Today, Grassley said, “Senator Graham of South Carolina and I came across some information that does not add up. We saw Mr. Steele swearing one thing in a public libel suit against him in London, England. Then we saw contradictory things in documents that I’m not going to talk about in an ... open setting.” In addition to the letter, Grassley supplied a classified memorandum to the Justice Department and FBI concerning Steele and related matters, which Grassley is impatient be made public. He is annoyed that the Justice Department is holding it up, which The Hill says is because of a quibble over the rightness of just one fact remaining classified. Grassley said, “It sure looks like a bureaucratic game of hide the ball, rather than a genuine concern about national security.” The Washington Examiner reports Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) remarks that he had an “informant” who corroborated reports regarding the FBI’s “secret society,” which was working to undermine Trump. “What this is all about is further evidence of ... corruption at the highest levels of the FBI,” Johnson told Fox News. Johnson, who chairs the Senate Committee on Homeland Security, calls for naming a special prosecutor to investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior at the FBI, because Mueller, who used to run the FBI, is “in no position to do an investigation over this kind of misconduct.” At the same time, members of the House Intelligence Committee say they want to call former FBI Director James Comey back to testify about his handling of the Clinton email investigation in 2016. House Judiciary Committee member Rep. John Ratcliff (R-Tex.) warns that the FBI texts call into question the truthfulness of Comey’s original testimony.