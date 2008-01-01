|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
China Issues Challenge to World Community To Fix the Financial System
Jan. 24, 2018 (EIRNS)—While Chinese President Xi Jinping was not present at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, much of the focus of the event was nevertheless very much on China. The Chinese delegation, which consisted both of Chinese officials and a large business delegation, was headed up by economist Liu He, who, though not very well known, has been the chief economic advisor to President Xi for a good number of years, but was only this year elected to the Political Bureau, the highest body of the Chinese Communist Party. It is generally understood that the major changes in China over the last five years have, to a certain extent, been due to Liu’s advice. A leading economist, he has written extensively on the 2008 crisis and its aftermath. In his speech at Davos, he issued what can only be considered the biggest challenge facing the world community, making fundamental changes in the present world financial system.
In laying out the overall perspective of where Chinese policy is heading following the 19th Party Congress, Liu identified one major requirement, one main task, and three major battles. The major requirement is transforming the economy from high-speed growth to high-quality development, moving, as Liu said, from an economy of “is it enough?” to one based on “is it good enough?” The short-term goal is to move from a per-capita income of $8,000 to $10,000 and higher by 2020. The main task is to apply supply-side economic reform to the economy. This includes cutting excess capacity, reducing inventory in housing, and bringing down the debt leverage ratio. The three battles are preventing risks, particularly financial risks, reducing poverty, and eliminating pollution.
The purpose, he said, is
Liu observed that the international community was closely following the Chinese efforts.
He reiterated the significance of the Belt and Road Initiative, and that is open to all nations, and then returned to the financial crisis. While referring to the first signs of recovery last year and the possibility of a cyclical upswing, he also issued a warning:
Other important China statistics to be noted in his speech: the contribution of consumption to economic growth has now reached 58%, an increase of 4% over the previous five years; the proportion of service industry to GDP has reached 60%; and over the past five years, 80 million people have moved to urban areas, with urbanization now at 58.52%.
Liu referred to President Xi’s appeal last year to a community of shared future for mankind—which was praised several times by Karl Schwab, the president of the World Economic Forum, who introduced Liu He and who moderated the discussion which followed his speech. Liu concluded: “As long as we firmly establish the awareness of the community of human destiny and work together to help each other and overcome difficulties, we will certainly be able to make the world a better place.”