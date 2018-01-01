|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Strzok-Page Text Message after Trump Election: ‘This Is the First Meeting of the Secret Society’
Jan. 23, 2018 (EIRNS)—Attorney General Jeff Sessions released a statement to the press Monday insisting he would do all in his power to retrieve the “lost” five months of text messages between FBI conspirators Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.
Sessions said.
Sessions said. “If any wrongdoing were to be found to have caused this gap, appropriate legal disciplinary action measures will be taken.”
The Department of Justice did turn over 384 pages of new text messages between Strzok and Page to congressional committees, while claiming that tens of thousands had gone missing.
said a statement released Monday by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, who reviewed the new text messages.
In another explosive revelation, Representative Gowdy told Fox:
Gowdy continued, “So, of course I’m going to want to know: What ‘secret society’ are you talking about?”
President Trump tweeted this morning: