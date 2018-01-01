FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Strzok-Page Text Message after Trump Election: ‘This Is the First Meeting of the Secret Society’ Jan. 23, 2018 (EIRNS)—Attorney General Jeff Sessions released a statement to the press Monday insisting he would do all in his power to retrieve the “lost” five months of text messages between FBI conspirators Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. “We will leave no stone unturned to confirm with certainty why these text messages are not now available to be produced and will use every technology available to determine whether the missing messages are recoverable from another source,” Sessions said. “If we are successful, we will update the congressional committees immediately.... I have spoken to the Inspector General and a review is already underway to ascertain what occurred and to determine if these records can be recovered in any other way,” Sessions said. “If any wrongdoing were to be found to have caused this gap, appropriate legal disciplinary action measures will be taken.” The Department of Justice did turn over 384 pages of new text messages between Strzok and Page to congressional committees, while claiming that tens of thousands had gone missing. “Rather than clearing up prior FBI and DOJ actions, these recently produced documents cause us to further question the credibility and objectivity of certain officials at the FBI,” said a statement released Monday by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, who reviewed the new text messages. In another explosive revelation, Representative Gowdy told Fox: “The day after the election, the day after what they really, really didn’t want to have happen, there’s a text exchange between [Strzok and Page] ... saying, ‘Perhaps this is the first meeting of the secret society.’ ” Gowdy continued, “So, of course I’m going to want to know: What ‘secret society’ are you talking about?” President Trump tweeted this morning: “In one of the biggest stories in a long time, the FBI now says it is missing five months worth of lovers Strzok-Page texts, perhaps 50,000, and all in prime time. Wow!”