FROM EIR DAILY ALERT

Strzok Texted There’s ‘No There There’ in Russiagate, Then Joined Mueller’s Team

Jan 23, 2018 (EIRNS)—One of the text messages from Peter Strzok to Lisa Page released yesterday was sent on the day after Mueller’s appointment as special prosecutor, in which Strzok is pondering whether he should accept an appointment to Mueller’s team. Strzok, who as deputy assistant director of the counterintelligence division at the FBI had led the investigation into Trump since July 2016, knew what was there.

“You and I both know the odds are nothing,” wrote Strzok.

“If I thought it was likely, I’d be there no question. I hesitate in part because of my gut sense and concern that there’s no big there there.”