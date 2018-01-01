|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Japan’s Shinzo Abe Will Pursue Peace with Russia, Belt and Road with China
Jan. 22, 2018 (EIRNS)—Speaking at the opening session of the Diet, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his government will pursue a peace treaty with Russia, and will improve relations with China through cooperation on building infrastructure in the context of the Belt and Road policy.
On relations with Russia, Abe said, according to TASS:
Abe reiterated Japan’s readiness to push ahead with his "Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy," which pursues stability and prosperity on the basis of an international, rules-based order in the region, according to Nikkei Asian Review. While this policy was originally seen as aimed at China’s maritime assertiveness, Abe said Japan will cooperate with Beijing in building infrastructure in Asia, in the context of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s "One Belt, One Road" initiative.
The Japanese Prime Minister described the two countries as "inseparable," and said Japan "will seek to meet the expectations of the international community by developing friendly relations [with China] in a stable manner."