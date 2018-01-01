|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
China Responds Sharply to Dangerous Washington Neo-Con Gang's Provocations
Jan. 20, 2018 (EIRNS)—China continues to blast the neo-con policies coming from the U.S. that they find dangerous and threatening, while demonstrating a clear understanding that good U.S.-China relations are necessary, and that there is an all-out factional war underway around the Trump Presidency, all the while maintaining an open and positive approach to Trump personally.
Responding to the Pentagon's new National Defense Strategy document and other recent developments, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington stated:
China Daily wrote that the spokesman said China and the U.S. shoulder important responsibilities and have extensive common interests in upholding world peace and stability and promoting global development and prosperity.
Similarly, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang was asked on Jan. 19 to respond to the comments by Adm. Harry Harris, commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, at a security meeting sponsored by the Indian government on Jan. 18, that "the reality is that China is a disruptive transitional force in the region." Lu said:
He continued with some irony:
Xinhua features an article Jan. 19 with the headline, "China Watchers Say Frequent Interactions between Xi, Trump Important for Bilateral Ties." The article cites three experts in the U.S. whom Xinhua interviewed, who make the point that
Global Times meanwhile reports that Trump has a large following in the Chinese population, where he "is highly thought of as a political correctness-defying patriot." For example, Qiu Zhenhai, a popular Phoenix TV commentator, wrote on his social media page, "It's an indisputable fact that many Chinese love Trump, and it became more apparent after his visit to China last November."