FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Rep. Devin Nunes Sets Stage for Taking Down British Coup Aimed at the President Jan. 19, 2018 (EIRNS)—Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has unleashed an operation that could quickly bring down the coup attempt by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his British controllers—and fully confirm the charges documented in the LaRouche PAC pamphlet documenting Mueller's crimes ("Robert Mueller Is an Amoral Assassin. He Will Do His Job if You Let Him."). On Jan. 18, Nunes wrote a four-page classified memo, the so-called "FISA memo," documenting key elements gleaned from the material he had extracted, with great difficulty and with help from the courts, from the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) on the MI6-Christopher Steele dossier and the role of the Fusion GPS "cash for trash" company, on behalf of the Democratic Party and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, in leaking and circulating the dossier. Reports had been circulating that the documents obtained proved many of the accusations made in the LaRouchePAC report, including that the discredited Steele dossier, unvetted and unsubstantiated, was the basis for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court ruling allowing the FBI to spy on the Trump Presidential campaign, and then on the President's team after he took office. The problem was, how to make this criminal activity public, and to force criminal charges against the perpetrators within the Barack Obama intelligence operation. On Jan. 18, the House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines to allow every Member of Congress to read the classified four-page memo. Not one Democrat on the Committee voted for it, even though it would allow their fellow Democrats to read it. Developments have moved very quickly since then, setting off a political firestorm in Washington. The hysteria among Democrats is reaching a fever pitch, with Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, charging that Nunes is on a campaign to undermine and discredit the FBI and our "law enforcement professionals," insisting that the memo is just a collection of inaccuracies and unfounded accusations. Various media outlets—Britain's Reuters most prominently—have gone so far as to suggest that Nunes is in league with the Russians, as Russian bots and Twitter accounts are promoting release of the memo under the hashtag #releasethememo. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) released a statement on Jan. 18 that began: "The House must immediately make public the memo prepared by the Intelligence Committee regarding the FBI and the Department of Justice. The facts contained in this memo are jaw-dropping and demand full transparency. There is no higher priority than the release of this information to preserve our democracy." On Jan. 20, Gaetz led 64 other Republicans who had read the memo in signing a letter to Nunes, urging its release, and saying, "The audience of this document should not be limited to Members of Congress—the American people deserve to know the information it contains." Other Republican congressmen who read the classified memo continue to publicly state their shock at what they read. Speaking on Fox News, Gaetz asserted that "I think that this will not end just with firings. I believe there are people who will go to jail. I was very persuaded by the evidence." The entire Mueller investigation "is a lie built on a foundation of corruption.... It is a real attempt to undermine the President.... It would be ludicrous if we allow the Mueller probe to go ahead." Although Representative Nunes is not telegraphing his next move, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told Fox TV: "This could happen real quick. Chairman Nunes is committed to getting this information to the public." The next step is for the House Intelligence Committee to vote to release the memo to the public based on House Rule 10, which allows classified material to be released by the Congress if the public interest outweighs the national security aspects. The President would then have five days to object. If he does object—it is highly unlikely Trump would do so—the full House can override. It could be released by the end of the month.