FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Russia Will Invite the United States to the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi
Jan. 18, 2018 (EIRNS)—In an interview with Sputnik International, Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov said that Moscow had decided to send an invitation to the U.S. and UN Security Council members to participate as observers in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress being held in Sochi Jan. 29-30.
Antonov also said he believes U.S. President Donald Trump still wants to improve relations with Russia, but is being blocked by domestic fights. “Donald Trump came to power with the goal of improving bilateral ties,” Antonov confirmed. “I am sure that the President did not give up on that goal. But he was unable to reach it.” He said, “U.S.-Russia ties have deteriorated over the past year, as they have become a hostage of the internal political fight in the United States.”