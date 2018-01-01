FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Russia Will Invite the United States to the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi Jan. 18, 2018 (EIRNS)—In an interview with Sputnik International, Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov said that Moscow had decided to send an invitation to the U.S. and UN Security Council members to participate as observers in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress being held in Sochi Jan. 29-30. “We consider the Congress as a forum designed to give serious impulses to the negotiation process under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva, and to the achievement of the accords by the Syrians themselves by mutual agreement and without preconditions,” Antonov said. “We call on international and regional players that have an influence on the development of the situation in Syria, to take an unambiguous position in support of the Congress.” Antonov also said he believes U.S. President Donald Trump still wants to improve relations with Russia, but is being blocked by domestic fights. “Donald Trump came to power with the goal of improving bilateral ties,” Antonov confirmed. “I am sure that the President did not give up on that goal. But he was unable to reach it.” He said, “U.S.-Russia ties have deteriorated over the past year, as they have become a hostage of the internal political fight in the United States.”