|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
‘China Seeks Global Partnerships, not Global Dominance,’ Beijing’s Ambassador Cui Tiankai Affirms
Jan. 18, 2018 (EIRNS)—Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai, speaking at a Chinese New Year celebration yesterday in New York, met the increasing drumbeat about the “China threat” with a clear statement of China’s intentions. “What China seeks in the world is global partnerships, not global dominance,” Cui said. As China is getting closer to the center of the world stage, “what we want to see is a symphony rather than a solo.” Pointing to the Belt and Road Initiative, China Daily quoted Cui saying, “Our aim is to build a new type of international relationships and a community of mankind for a shared future. Therefore, China is continuing to seek cooperation with other countries to improve global governance, maintain international order, build peace and stability and promote common development....
Cui was responding to the recent campaign to throw up obstacles to Chinese investment, especially in high-tech industries, the demonization of groups like the Hong Kong-based China-U.S. Exchange Foundation, which are attempting to introduce an understanding of the Chinese language and culture into U.S. colleges and universities, and the ludicrous attempt to stop the construction of a Chinese Garden at the National Arboretum in Washington because it includes a 70-foot tower, which counterintelligence officials claim can be used for “surveillance” purposes.