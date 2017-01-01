|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Tillerson: It’s Up to North Korea To Avoid the Military Option
Jan. 17, 2018 (EIRNS)—U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made clear at the meeting in Vancouver, yesterday, that for the U.S. "diplomacy" means keeping the pressure on North Korea until it gives in on the question of denuclearization. "We must increase the costs of the regime’s behavior to the point that North Korea comes to the table for credible negotiations," Tillerson said.
he went on. "The pressure campaign will continue until North Korea takes decisive steps to denuclearize."
If Pyongyang fails to respond to maximum pressure, then the military option is available, but Tillerson put the onus for that on North Korea.
Tillerson said.
The Vancouver conference on Korea—something of an imperial absurdity where Greece and Cyprus were invited and China and Russia were not—has a likely British Commonwealth origin. It evidently originated in a mid-December meeting in Ottawa between Tillerson and Canada’s intensely anti-Russia foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland. In June 2017 in Ottawa, Freeland had given a speech sounding a lot like Tony Blair, David Cameron, or Barack Obama. She argued Canada had to
The next day, Minister of Defence Harjit Sajjan announced plans to increase Canadas military budget by 73% over 10 years—leading to this week’s Vancouver discussions of Canada’s navy intercepting ships trading with North Korea.