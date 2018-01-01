FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Lawmakers Call for Prosecuting Clapper for Lying to Congress Jan. 17, 2018 (EIRNS)—The Washington Examiner carries an article today by Steven Nielson quoting a number of congressmen who are calling for prosecuting former National Intelligence Director, James Clapper, for lying to Congress in his statement that the NSA was not wittingly collecting any type of data at all on millions of Americans. Clapper has since admitted that this statement was false, falling back on national security considerations. Clapper plays a major role in his continual attacks against President Donald Trump, questioning the President’s fitness to govern. "Clapper should be prosecuted," said Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). "He admitted to lying to Congress and was unremorseful and flippant about it. The integrity of our federal government is at stake because his behavior sets the standard for the entire intelligence community." Rep. Ted Poe (R-TX) said, "The time is long overdue for the Department of Justice and the FBI to bring the accusations against James Clapper in front of a grand jury. He and others who have held administrative power must be held accountable to the same laws that govern the people of the United States."