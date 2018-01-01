|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
U.S. Policy To Arm Kurds May Split NATO, Turkish MP Warns
Jan. 17, 2018 (EIRNS)—Berat Conkar, a Turkish parliamentarian and leader of the Turkish Group in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, told Sputnik in an interview that the U.S. plan for Syria threatens to split NATO.
Conkar said.
he added.
Conkar stressed. If the U.S. moves forward with the Syrian Kurdish border force, it will contradict all of NATO’s principles, and all bilateral agreements, he said.
At the same time, Conkar endorsed Russia’s position on the U.S. plan. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that U.S. actions "demonstrate that the United States does not want to keep territorially integrated Syria." Conkar said, "The words of the Russian Foreign Minister demonstrate Russia’s realistic and constructive approach."