FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Russian and U.S. Ambassadors Meet, Plan Joint Efforts To Improve Relations Jan. 14, 2018 (EIRNS)—Russia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov and the U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman met Jan. 11 in Washington, and, according to Antonov, speaking to TASS, they established a friendly relationship and worked out concrete measures jointly to improve relations between the two nations. Antonov told Russian reporters at a reception at his residence in New York on a “Day of Russian Press,” that, “I consider Huntsman a clever, smart professional. The meeting was good, it was constructive, and I estimate as positive Huntsman’s mood towards development of the Russian-American relations.” TASS reports that the two diplomats outlined “joint steps,” aimed at improving Russian-American relations. Antonov said that Huntsman “would be working with the Department of State, with the White House, and he would be working at Capitol Hill, which is especially important. We shall be working together to restore the relations.” He also stated that under the current conditions it is impossible to hope for quick improvement of the bilateral relations. “Unfortunately, we have confirmed with regret, it would not be possible to do it promptly.... It will take many efforts from both sides. We have analyzed all the bilateral concerns, all the bilateral problems.”