FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Working with Russia, China, and India Is a Good Thing, Affirms U.S. President Jan. 12, 2018 (EIRNS)—Speaking to the press with Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway after their meeting Jan. 10, U.S. President Donald Trump was asked about Russiagate. His response echoed Lyndon LaRouche’s critical concept of the “Four Powers”—United States, Russia, China, India—as the necessary partnership required to defeat the British Empire. Trump said: “Working with countries, whether it’s Russia or China or India, or any of the countries that surround this world and encompass this world, is a very good thing. That’s not a bad thing.” He also said that he was for a strong military, massive amounts of oil and gas, and a great deal of energy, and stating: “Hillary, my opponent, was for windmills, and she was for other types of energy that don’t have the same capacities at this moment, certainly.”