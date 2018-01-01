|
PRESS RELEASE
On Infrastructure, Trump Says ‘Many Other Countries’ Want To Help Build It
Jan. 12, 2018 (EIRNS)—Asked about his plans for rebuilding infrastructure in the U.S., in his interview with The Wall Street Journal, President Trump mentioned a figure of $1.8 trillion, $200 billion of which, he said "we’ll be putting up."
The financing of it, will be "a combination of public/private which is now the new hot topic." But he added, without mentioning any specific names,
To which countries might he be referring?
When the Journal reporter asked him if money were to come from budget cuts, or new money, he replied that "this will be money that we find." There are many places to find $200 billion, he said, but not a lot of places to find $1.8 trillion. It won’t be hard to handle $200 billion, he explained,
Bridges, roadways, tunnels are some of the things to be built, he said, in addition to revamping the air traffic control system.