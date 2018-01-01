FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Mueller Knew Taking Trump Transition Team Emails from GSA Was Breaking the Law Jan. 12, 2018 (EIRNS)—Trump’s transition team lawyers have learned that Special Counsel Robert Mueller knew, when he got the transition team emails from the General Services Administration (GSA)—tens of thousands of them—that the GSA was only holding them for the transition team, “Trump for America,” and did not have the right to turn them over. The transition team learned, apparently from a leaker, that GSA General Counsel Richard Beckler had written to Mueller explaining that the GSA could not turn over the emails without approval from the transition team. Beckler was then hospitalized and subsequently died, while Mueller got the emails from his replacement, knowing it was illegal. The transition team’s lawyer, Kory Langhofer, is calling on the GSA to provide a copy of Beckler’s memo. “The GSA had no right to access or control the records but was simply serving as Trump for America’s records custodian,” Langhofer wrote. He said that the GSA “unlawfully” handed over “thousands of private and privileged [presidential transition team] emails to the Special Counsel’s office, and failed to notify [Trump for America] of the production,” CBS News reports today. Ken Nahigian, Trump for America’s executive director, said the request to the GSA is intended to respond to the agency’s role in the “unlawful seizure of Transition documents by Mr. Mueller.” Nahigian said the agency’s cooperation with the special counsel without the knowledge of the transition team “will irreversibly chill the operations of future presidential transition teams.” Another nail in the coffin of the criminal operations of Robert S. Mueller and his British Empire masters.