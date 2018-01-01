|
PRESS RELEASE
Japan’s Abe Promises ‘Proper Response’ to China’s Belt and Road on Case-by-Case Basis
Jan. 11, 2018 (EIRNS)—Following his meeting with Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary General of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Yoshihisa Inoue, Secretary General of the Komeito Party (the LDP’s coalition partner), Premier Shinzo Abe said Japan will "properly respond to" individual cooperation programs related to the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, Xinhua reported. Nikai and Inoue have returned from China where they had met Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Inoue suggested to Abe that Japan should not miss the current opportunities to improve Sino-Japanese relations, and should try to realize exchanges of high-level visits between China and Japan, according to Kyodo News. Chinese President Xi Jinping, during his Dec. 28 meeting with the Japanese delegation, called on China and Japan to enhance party-to-party exchanges and cooperation, reported Xinhua at the time.
