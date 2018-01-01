PRESS RELEASE President Xi: Macron Visit Elevates Ties to New Starting Point Jan. 10, 2018 (EIRNS)—Chinese President Xi and French President Macron agreed to upgrade their comprehensive strategic partnership during French President Macron’s Jan. 8-10 visit to China. Xi called on France and China to deepen strategic cooperation in traditional areas such as nuclear energy and aerospace; to nurture new growth points of cooperation, and cooperate in agriculture and food, health, and more, Xinhua reported today. Xi declared, "Bilateral ties [between China and France] stand at a new starting point. China stands ready to promote exchanges, and enhance mutual trust and cooperation with France in order to inject new impetus into the development of the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership." Xinhua reported, "Xi stressed that the two countries should give full play to the politcal leading role of the head of state diplomacy, and promote communication between governments, legislative organs, political parties, and the military of the two countries." Xi elaborated, "The two countries should seize new opportunities created by the Belt and Road Initiative, and carry out practical cooperation within the Belt and Road framework in order to promote the prosperity of Eurasia." He also highlighted a benefit of closer China-France relations for strategic stability, saying, "We two countries, as permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, shoulder major responsibilities for global security. President Xi reiterated that China is a firm supporter of European integration, and will continue to align its strategy with the European side, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation for further development of China-EU partnerships of peace, growth, reform and civilization. After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of documents on bilateral cooperation in nuclear energy, environmental protection, and finance. On people to people exchange, President Xi said both countries should take the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and the Paris 2024 Olympics as opportunities to deepen sports cooperation, enhance tourism and youth exchanges. After his meeting with President Xi, the French President met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top legislator Zhang Dejiang Tuesday afternoon, where Li said, "China will continue to deepen reform and opening-up, and further relax market access. Macron told Li that France is ready to cooperate with China in science and technology, artificial intelligence, aviation, nuclear energy, and agriculture."