PRESS RELEASE
President Xi: Macron Visit Elevates Ties to New Starting Point
Jan. 10, 2018 (EIRNS)—Chinese President Xi and French President Macron agreed to upgrade their comprehensive strategic partnership during French President Macron’s Jan. 8-10 visit to China.
Xi called on France and China to deepen strategic cooperation in traditional areas such as nuclear energy and aerospace; to nurture new growth points of cooperation, and cooperate in agriculture and food, health, and more, Xinhua reported today.
Xi declared,
Xinhua reported,
Xi elaborated,
He also highlighted a benefit of closer China-France relations for strategic stability, saying, "We two countries, as permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, shoulder major responsibilities for global security.
President Xi reiterated that China is a firm supporter of European integration, and will continue to align its strategy with the European side, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation for further development of China-EU partnerships of peace, growth, reform and civilization. After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of documents on bilateral cooperation in nuclear energy, environmental protection, and finance.
On people to people exchange, President Xi said both countries should take the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and the Paris 2024 Olympics as opportunities to deepen sports cooperation, enhance tourism and youth exchanges.
After his meeting with President Xi, the French President met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top legislator Zhang Dejiang Tuesday afternoon, where Li said,