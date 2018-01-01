|
PRESS RELEASE
Trump Split from GOP Leaders on Infrastructure Funding
Jan. 10, 2018 (EIRNS)—Heads of transportation associations spoken to yesterday said that no serious initiative on infrastructure-building legislation appeared likely to come from either the White House or Congress, and feared cuts in existing credits instead, due to wide differences. One said he thought that the subject could be put off to February or beyond, despite President Trump motivating it in the State of the Union Address.
A split between Trump and Congressional Republicans is becoming evident. CNBC today reported,
And a Congressional "senior aide" is quoted in the same article, "The President is not on board with what Gary Cohn presented"—i.e., Cohn’s motivation of public-private partnerships at the Camp David meeting.
The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), representing millions of people in manufacturing companies, released a strong letter to Trump Jan. 9, signed by NAM CEO Jay Timmons.
in a list of ten demanded actions.