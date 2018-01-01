PRESS RELEASE South Korean President Ready for Summit, Credits Trump Jan. 10, 2018 (EIRNS)—South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed his readiness to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, provided certain conditions are met, including the resolution of North Korean nuclear issue must be resolved. Moon also credited President Donald Trump for creating the political conditions for this weeks inter-Korea talks. "I think President Trump deserves big credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks, and I want to show my gratitude," he told reporters at his New Year press conference in Seoul Wednesday, as quoted in today’s Guardian. "It could be the result of U.S.-led sanctions and pressure." "This initial round of talks is for the improvement of relations between North and South Korea," he said. "Our task going forward is to draw North Korea to talks aimed at the denuclearization of the North. That is our basic stance, and that will never be given up." He continued: "We cannot say talks are the sole answer. If North Korea engages in provocations again or does not show sincerity in resolving this issue, the international community will continue applying strong pressure and sanctions." Moon said he would be willing to meet the North Korean Chairman but wouldn’t have "a meeting for the sake of a meeting," calling for Pyongyang to move towards denuclearization. "War must not break out on the Korean Peninsula again," Moon said according to CNN. "My goal is to resolve the North Korean nuclear problem and solidify peace during my term." On Jan. 9 following a long day of negotiations at the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas, Moon referenced the management of international pressure on the North and the tension it could create. "We need to have a deep consideration regarding how we would appropriately manage these tensions, prevent unintentional clashes and establish dialogue with North Korea," the South Korean President said.