PRESS RELEASE Major Kra Canal Conference, Feb. 1 Jan. 9, 2018 (EIRNS)—A major Kra Canal Conference has been announced in Thailand for Feb. 1, featuring Gen. Pongthep Thesprateep, Chairman of Thai Canal Association, and Pakdee Tanapura, Board Member and International Director of Thai Canal Association. Pakdee Tanapura was the primary organizer of the Kra Canal Conference co-sponsored by the Fusion Energy Foundation and featuring Lyndon LaRouche in 1984 in Bangkok. The Feb. 1 Conference in Phuket, Thailand, is co-sponsored by the British Chamber of Commerce in Thailand, the Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), the Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham), the German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC), the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce and the European Association for Business and Commerce (EABC) in Thailand. The Phuket News, which is also sponsoring the conference, in announcing the conference, writes: "Will Thailand make it this time? Many Thais hope that the gigantic investment of $55 billion (about B1.77 trillion baht) to begin with would help jump start Thailand’s economy. It would also create a ripple effect throughout the ASEAN countries, which would benefit from such an ambitious development. In addition, the Kra Canal would also offer a solution to the congested Strait of Malacca, the busiest sea lane in the world. It is estimated that once the canal is constructed, it would generate free flow of trade and development between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, with India and China already projected to be the two giants of growth for the 21st century. "According to the latest poll conducted by the Prince of Songkhla University, an estimated 74% of residents throughout the 14 provinces of Southern Thailand have already agreed with the construction of the canal. "Will the Thai government agree to the suggestion? Can Thailand wait any longer? Will Thailand change?"