|
PRESS RELEASE
Major Kra Canal Conference, Feb. 1
Jan. 9, 2018 (EIRNS)—A major Kra Canal Conference has been announced in Thailand for Feb. 1, featuring Gen. Pongthep Thesprateep, Chairman of Thai Canal Association, and Pakdee Tanapura, Board Member and International Director of Thai Canal Association. Pakdee Tanapura was the primary organizer of the Kra Canal Conference co-sponsored by the Fusion Energy Foundation and featuring Lyndon LaRouche in 1984 in Bangkok.
The Feb. 1 Conference in Phuket, Thailand, is co-sponsored by the British Chamber of Commerce in Thailand, the Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), the Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham), the German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC), the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce and the European Association for Business and Commerce (EABC) in Thailand.
The Phuket News, which is also sponsoring the conference, in announcing the conference, writes: