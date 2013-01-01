PRESS RELEASE Top Russian and NATO Commanders To Meet Jan. 8, 2018 (EIRNS)—Russian General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and NATO Commander Gen. Curtis Scaparotti will meet in Baku, Azerbaijan before the end of January, reported Buzzfeed News today. This will be the first meeting between a NATO commander and the Russian military since 2013. This is one of a series of U.S.-Russia meetings scheduled for January and February on Ukraine, U.S.-Russia relations, and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. U.S. State Department spokesman Heather Nauert told Buzzfeed, "This is all part of the normal course of diplomacy, and it should come as no surprise to anyone that there are many issues that we need to discuss with the Russians."