PRESS RELEASE House Intelligence Committee Holds DOJ Feet to the Fire Jan. 8, 2018 (EIRNS)—After receiving assurances from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, last Wednesday, that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) would finally comply with the subpoena issued by the House Intelligence Committee more than four months before, committee head Devin Nunes thought it intelligent to "memorialize" their agreement, in a letter issued on Jan. 4. In the letter, published by Breitbart News today, Nunes spelled out what requested documents were to be made available to the Committee investigators and staff, both Republican and Ranking, by when, and that eight named FBI and DOJ officials (Ohr, Strzok, Baker, et.al) would be made available for interviews during the month of January. The deadlines included: providing access on Jan. 5 to all FBI Form FD-102’s and all remaining FBI Form FD-302s responsive to the Committee’s Aug. 24, 2017 subpoenas, except one, which for national security reasons FBI Director Christopher A. Wray would show separately to Nunes and his senior investigators sometime this week. Rosenstein "confirmed" to Nunes that no other documents existed related to the case, but Nunes took care to stipulate that "if somehow, ‘new’ or ‘other’ responsive documents" of whatever form and title, "are discovered, as discussed, you will notify me immediately and give my senior investigators access to them shortly thereafter." Nunes gave the DOJ until close of business (COB) Thursday, Jan. 11, to both finish its search of "the remaining approximately 9,500 text messages between FBI Supervisory Special Agent Peter Strzok and his mistress, FBI Attorney Lisa Page," and provide all relevant messages to the committee. The same deadline, COB Thursday, Jan. 11, was given for providing the committee with all records related to the April 2017 meeting of then DOJ Attorney Andrew Weissman (now senior attorney to Robert Mueller) with the media. Nunes reiterated, once again, that the Committee "is extremely concerned by indications that top U.S. Government officials who were investigating a presidential campaign relied on unverified information that was funded by the opposing political campaign and was based on Russian sources." And, lest it be questioned, yes, the Aug. 24, 2017, subpoenas remain in effect.